Which U.S. City Was Voted #1 Sexiest Accent??

Accents can definitely be an aphrodisiac. There’s a new survey out that ranks the “Top Sexiest Accents in the USA.” Do you want to know who came in at number one? Take a look to see if your favorite city made the list.

The accent coming in at #1 and dubbed the sexiest was from Texas! The Bostonian accent came in at number two, and the famous New York City accent came in at number three.

According to the Big 7 Travel, the city that came in dead last is Long Island, NY. Long Island has great beaches, but its inhabitants aren’t exactly beloved for the way they speak.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 1 hour ago

