Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag

via MadameNoire.com:
In response to the news that the Senate in Alabama voted to ban all abortions, only offering exceptions in cases where it’s necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the mother, actress Busy Philipps started the hashtag, #YouKnowMe on Wednesday. The 39-year-old created it to open up about her abortion at 15, and to encourage other women to support one another by sharing their own:
That particular tweet garnered thousands of responses, while the hashtag itself went viral. Not only did many everyday women share their stories, including the decisions behind why they needed to go that route, so did a few well-known individuals in the entertainment industry.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to the Los Angeles Times, actress Keke Palmer was one of those women.
“I was 24, in Europe, very far away from home,” she reportedly tweeted. “I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother.#YouKnowMe”
The star, now 25, decided to delete the tweet afterward though. In place of it, she talked about how Twitter can often be not the best place to share private, sensitive information. However, she still discussed her anger and sadness over the abortion ban being signed into law in the Southern state:
To better understand why Palmer and so many other women felt it necessary to share their experiences and remove the stigma associated with abortions, it’s important to understand just how far this new law, and laws like it, goes.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to CBS News, the restrictive Human Life Protection Act that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey not only prohibits abortions, but it also penalizes doctors who go through with the procedure. It reclassifies this method of ending a pregnancy as a Class A felony, with doctors facing up to 99 years in prison for performing it. There aren’t any exceptions allowed for mothers-to-be who are victims of rape or incest.
Other states are reworking their own versions of abortion bans in the wake of this. For example, the state of Missouri, led by a Republican Senate, passed a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks this morning. They called it, Missouri Stands with the Unborn Act. Like Alabama, the only exceptions allowed if this bill becomes a law will be in situations where the mother’s health is at risk, but nothing for victims of rape and incest. The goal, it seems, for all of these state legislators, is to eventually prepare for the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the help of the majority Republican Supreme Court.
#TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The Years
#TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The Years
1. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 1 of 17
2. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 2 of 17
3. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 3 of 17
4. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 4 of 17
5. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 5 of 17
6. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 6 of 17
7. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 7 of 17
8. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 8 of 17
9. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 9 of 17
10. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 10 of 17
11. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 11 of 17
12. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 12 of 17
13. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 13 of 17
14. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 14 of 17
15. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 15 of 17
16. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 16 of 17
17. #TBT: Keke Palmer’s Style Through The YearsSource: 17 of 17
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Young Money Rapper Gets Life For Double Murder
- Radio Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp
- Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [PHOTOS]
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com