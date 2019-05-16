CLOSE
Feature Story
Wendy Williams Is Living Her Best Life, Hung Out With Blac Chyna Last Night

0 reads
Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Inside

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Wendy Williams might have been in rehab for substance abuse, but that time led her to sober living and gave her the clear mind to do what she needed to do, leave her trifling husband Kevin Hunter. The 54-year-old veteran host is starting over in the relationship department, but she is better because of it.

After her soon-to-be ex-husband fathered a baby with his mistress, Wendy filed for divorce and has been thriving on her show and after hours. On a recent show, Wendy revealed she is absolutely dating and has a revolving door or men in and out her new bachelorette pad.

Wendy talks dating.

Wendy was spotted hanging with Blac Chyna after she stopped by the show to spill major tea. The talk show host got emotional about it this morning when she talked about her fun night out dancing and how her son looked happy to see her happy.

Well we’re happy for you Wendy!

