Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are no doubt #couplegoals…and every other hashtag you can think of that symbolizes the epitome of Black love and fortune.

After a failed relationship with rapper Future, Ciara found herself reevaluating herself and doing some much-needed self-reflection. She began to pray for “discernment” and “wisdom” and eventually prayed for a God-fearing man to come into her life. One who loved children, because she had a son. A man who is “wordly,” who could edify her desire to travel.

Then she met Russell and at that very moment, she knew he was the one for her. “It was a calm feeling all over my body,” she recalled during an interview with Angie Martinez to promote her recently released album Beauty Marks.

“My husband and my kids make my world go round,” she said when asked which of all her successes mean the most to her.

“One of the most challenging times of my life, it was new for me, was obviously being a single mom. It wasn’t something I expected at the time.” She first likened the situation to a “scar” until realizing it was a “beauty mark.”

Watch the full interview, below:

