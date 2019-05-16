CLOSE
Feature Story
SINGLE LADIES: Ciara Finally Tells Parts Of The Prayer That Got Her A GOOD MAN

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Ciara told us she used to say a special prayer for a good man before she found Russell Wilson and single ladies all over the world have been waiting on her to give the details because clearly it worked.

via: TheShaderoom

Cici said she prayed for “a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through.”

She added that she also prayed for what she needed. “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

SINGLE LADIES: Ciara Finally Tells Parts Of The Prayer That Got Her A GOOD MAN was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
