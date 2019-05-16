CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken Items In Their Houses [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Food Packaged

Source: Dorann Weber / Getty

See, we’re fans of DIY work. We’re also real big fans of life hacks. But … apparently, the most unknown tool to help fix a few appliances happens to be a pack of Ramen Noodles.

No, we’re not kidding.

A recent video has gone viral showing one man’s rather innovative way to fix a shattered ceramic sink using an uncooked block of noodles. The crazy part? The guy used the seasoning packet on top of the noodles!

Also, would you believe this isn’t the first time Ramen has been used to repair something in the home? Yup, somebody even used their pack of Ramen to fix a table. Which … now makes us not as crazy for having that giant pile of Ramen stashed in our dorm rooms in college.

 

People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken Items In Their Houses [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close