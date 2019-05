People love to say that women are chatty and gossip a lot, but according to a new study men do it just as much. This study shows that the average person spends about 52 minutes a day gossiping. Both men and women! And the most popular topic is other people who we know.

Jazzy Report: Men Gossip Just As Much As Women

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

