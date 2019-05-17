CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Kanye West Talks to David Letterman About His Bipolar Diagnosis

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

Kanye West is set to open up about life with bipolar disorder in a new interview with veteran TV personality David Letterman.

Letterman unveiled the line-up for season two of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and Kanye will be one of the highlights.

In a two-minute trailer for the upcoming episodes, West explains his infamous rants are often the result of his medical condition, which he went public with last year.

“When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up, and it could take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said, after taking Letterman on a tour of his fashion warehouse.

The next season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres on Netflix on 31 May.

Kanye West Talks to David Letterman About His Bipolar Diagnosis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close