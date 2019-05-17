Kanye West Talks to David Letterman About His Bipolar Diagnosis

Kanye West is set to open up about life with bipolar disorder in a new interview with veteran TV personality David Letterman.

Letterman unveiled the line-up for season two of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and Kanye will be one of the highlights.

In a two-minute trailer for the upcoming episodes, West explains his infamous rants are often the result of his medical condition, which he went public with last year.

“When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up, and it could take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said, after taking Letterman on a tour of his fashion warehouse.

The next season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres on Netflix on 31 May.

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 4 hours ago

