Will Smith And Queen Latifah Team Up For Hip-Hop Romeo And Juliet

A hip-hop take on Romeo and Juliet is in the works at Netflix with Will Smith and Queen Latifah set to produce.

The longtime hip-hop veterans are set to produce a contemporary telling of the classic Shakespeare play set in New York City.

The updated take follows the love story between a young waitress from Brooklyn who falls for an aspiring musician from a wealthy family – much to his relatives’ dismay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rapper and director Solvan ‘Slick’ Naim penned the script with Dave Broome, while he will also take charge of shooting the project for bosses at streaming service Netflix.

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 16 hours ago

