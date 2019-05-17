CLOSE
Boeing Says Its 737 MAX Software Update Is Ready, Awaits FAA Approval

 Boeing says its software fix for the grounded 737 MAX jet fleet is just about good to go.  The company said it hoped to have the fix completed in about six weeks, but it took them 14.  Now they must wait for the FAA to approve the software fix before their jets can take off again.  The jets were grounded around the world after two international flights crashed, killing nearly 350 people.  Boeing said it has conducted more than 200 test flights with the new software with about 360 hours of flight time.  The software fix is aimed at correcting a problem over how the jets reacted when its data indicates an engine had stalled.

Boeing Says Its 737 MAX Software Update Is Ready, Awaits FAA Approval was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

