For years people have been suggesting that women begin getting mammograms at age 50. But new guidelines suggest all women begin them at age 40. At age 25 it is recommended that all women undergo a risk assessment. Ladies, this is extremely important please make sure you’re getting your checkups! Most importantly, if something doesn’t feel right go get it checked!

Jazzy Report: Mammograms To Start At age 40 was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

