2019 BET Awards Nominees Are In!

The list of nominees for the 2019 B.E.T. Awards are in and guess who is leading the pack? Cardi B is in the lead with seven nominations. Cardi’s nominations include two for Video of the Year for “Money” and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars. She is also nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Viewers’ Choice Award and Album of the Year for her debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Drake is up next with five nominations, including Video of the Year for “Nice for What” and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Other nominees include the late Nipsey Hussle, H.E.R., Remy Ma and 21 Savage.

The 2019 BET Awards airs live on Sunday, June 23rd from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Check out the nominees below:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

BEST GROUP

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset – “Taste”

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “Nice for What”

The Carters – “Apes**t”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

BEST NEW ARTIST

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell – “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond – “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – “Never Alone”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

BEST ACTRESS

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YOUNG STARS

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

BEST MOVIE

Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Championships – Meek Mill

Everything Is Love – The Carters

Astroworld – Travis Scott

BET HER

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Ciara – “Level Up”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae – “PYNK”

Queen Naija – “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor – “Rose in Harlem”

COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”

