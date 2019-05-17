Lincoln Ware Rewind: Why Amy Murray Isn’t in a Hurry to Decriminalize Marijuana

05.17.19
The decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana was an idea that many citizens in Cincinnati thought would pass this Wednesday, with the support from many city council members it seemed that it was no brainer.

A few hours after the voting took place on Wednesday,, the results came back, and the idea was sent back to the drawing board. 6 out of 8 votes were yes. The two council members who voted ‘no’ in the issue were Amy Murray and David Mann.

Today, Council Member Amy Murry called in to explain why she voted ‘no’ on the decriminalization of marijuana in the city of Cincinnati.

