Pro-Hitler Candace Owens Whines That Facebook Suspended Her

Facebook And Google Reps Testify At House Hearing On Rise Of White Nationalism

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

She is complaining to Trump on Twitter.

UPDATED 2:35 p.m. EDT — Candace Owens was happily casting herself as a voice for social media users silenced by the wicked forces of Facebook but didn’t have the means to fight back. It was a brilliant spin as Facebook apparently restored her ability to post her hatred with impunity after a desperate appeal to the president.

“While I am grateful that I have a large enough platform to make noise and force reconsideration— what about the millions of people who do not?” Owens wanted the masses to believe she was asking in earnest.

The same person who recently had flattering words for Adolf Hitler complained on Twitter Friday morning about how Facebook “suspended” her account.

That wouldn’t have been a surprise to anybody if it was actually true, but a quick look at Owens’ Facebook page hours after she first whined about an apparent phantom Facebook status showed she had just posted the day before.

Original story:

Candace Owens has been spitting out hate ever since she introduced her tomfoolery to the world by saying the NRA was a civil rights group to designed to protect Black people from the KKK. Well, Facebook has finally had enough. Her hateful account has reportedly been suspended.

SEE ALSO: ‘Young Black Conservatives’ Chant ‘Build That Wall’ At Deplorable Sunken Place Summit

Owens whined to Trump on Twitter Friday morning.

“My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are. I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes,” she tweeted.

She also said, “Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused @realDonaldTrump of white supremacy to remain on its platform. But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor. Unfair!”

That said, even though the college dropout who constantly tells Black people who don’t think like her that they are on a “Democratic plantation” claims she has been suspended — her Facebook page had activity as recently as days ago.

If she is really suspended, here is a reminder of her recent hate. Earlier this month, she said she would get a kick out of seeing Rep. Ilhan Omar get deported. “How funny if Trump just deported her?” Owens tweeted.

Saying that Omar hates Jewish people was bizarre considering Owens said Hitler just wanted “make Germany great again.”

“When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist. If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine,” Owens said Feb. 9 at a London event to launch the British chapter of Turning Point USA.

She continued, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.”

Owens also “resigned” from Turning Point USA, after calls for her to be fired.

Who knows if Owens was actually suspended? It’s already very clear she will do and say anything for attention.

