The Disney-ABC game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is canceled after nearly 17 years in syndication. Variety reports that the show, based on a similarly titled British program, will end its 22-year overall run. It premiered in 1999 and moved into syndication in 2002, with hosts such as Regis Philbin, Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison. The show most recently taped in Las Vegas, Nevada where it celebrated the milestone of giving away more than 100-million dollars in total winnings since 2002.

 

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Canceled was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

