Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Was Dropped Kicked In The Back By a Fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Says he won’t press charges against the man who kicked him in the back on Saturday in South Africa

The man who drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back has been described as a ‘crazed fan’ who strategically planned his attack and has a history of pulling similar disruptive stunts. Via Associated Press

Guy does a running blindside double-leg dropkick on 71-year-old @Schwarzenegger, and Schwarzenegger barely loses his footing https://t.co/JEGysvfZZy pic.twitter.com/vUpYGmCrx8 — Sam Ro (@SamRo) May 19, 2019

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 9 hours ago

