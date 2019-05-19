CLOSE
Melvin Edmonds Of ‘After 7’ Has Passed Away

After 7 Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Founding member Melvin Edmonds of R&B Grammy Nominated group After 7 has died at age 64. No cause of death is being reported at this time.

Melvin’s son Jason Edmonds took to his Facebook profile to speak on the passing of his father:

“I’ve been receiving and reading everyone’s messages and texts about my Dad. I appreciate the kind words and I’ll have something to say in return. For now, I just need time to process.”

After 7 was founded in Indiana in 1987 and formed by Babyface’s brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds as well as Keith Mitchell who was marketed as the cousin of producer L.A. Reid although he is not. He was just a college friend of the two brothers. Jason Edmonds, son of Melvin Edmonds, later joined as well.

The group had 4 studio albums.

From the Indy Star

Melvin Edmonds, who attended North Central High School, was the second oldest of six sons born to Marvin Edmonds Sr. and Barbara Edmonds: Marvin Jr., Melvin, Michael, Kevon, Kenny, and Derek. Marvin Sr. died in 1972, followed by Marvin Jr. in 2011 and Barbara in 2012.

The roots of After 7 trace to when Kevon met Arlington High School alum Keith Mitchell on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University, where they were members of the IU Soul Revue. 

Before After 7 signed a recording contract with Virgin Records, Kevon worked at Eli Lilly and Co., Mitchell worked at John Hancock in Chicago and Melvin worked at Chrysler Corp. in Indianapolis.

Led by the success of Babyface, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, the Edmonds have been described as Indiana’s most prominent musical family since the Jackson 5.

