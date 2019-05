John Wick is a super assassin who is on the run for killing folks…like an assassin does. But since he killed members of the assassins guild, people are trying to find and kill him! Halle Berry plays an assassin and she was awesome! Oleebo gives the movie 2 handbags, go and see it!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

