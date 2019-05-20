Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Celebrate One Year Of Marriage

A year ago yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife. To commemorate their one-year anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted never-before-seen pictures from their wedding. The photos were posted in a video montage on their official Instagram account Sunday. The union of Harry and Megan was largely seen as an event that moved the royal family into the modern space, with many firsts – one of them being Markle becoming the first royal with mixed ethnic heritage. The couple recently welcomed their first baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world on May 6th.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Written By: JC Posted May 20, 2019

