Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’

It’s been just about 3 years since we heard new music from the Fenty queen, Rihanna. In a recent interview the T Magazine, she confirms that the highly anticipated music project. That’s right, her forthcoming album is on the way!

While detailing the Fenty fashion line, which she has created in partnership with LVMH, making her the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house in Paris. Rihanna was asked if it’s true she’s working on a reggae album, she simply responded “Yeah,” confirming what fans have suspected for nearly a year. But so far don’t expect a feature from Drake at all. Uh Oh!?

