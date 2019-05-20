CLOSE
Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi” Over Misconduct Allegations

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Actor Jason Mitchell has been fired from the Showtime Network television series “The Chi” over misconduct allegations. Mitchell has also removed from the Netflix movie “Desperados,‘ where he was set to play the lead and his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

 

Deadline.com reports that the decision was made after “producers had received information about the alleged off-set incident.” Mitchell was removed after an investigation and then was fired from UTA and Authentic. Afterward, he was released from “The Chi” which was renewed for a 3rd season.

Mitchell, 32 was considered one of Hollywood’s rising stars after his portrayal of rapper Eazy-E in the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” He also starred in “Kong: Skull Island, “Detroit” & “Mudbound.” He was arrested in August 2016 after an 18-year-old woman accused him of slamming her to the ground, sending her to the hospital.

No word from Mitchell at this time.

Source | Deadline.com

Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi” Over Misconduct Allegations was originally published on www.kysdc.com

