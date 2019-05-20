CLOSE
Blow The Whistle! Houston Rockets Confirm Their Twitter Account Was Suspended Due To Copyright Issues

NBA: NOV 28 Thunder at Rockets

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets.

Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers learned that the Rocket’s official twitter account was suspended on Monday along with several college football teams due to copyright issues.

“Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media posts with copyrighted music,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We are working to correct the issue now.”

Joining the Rockets in the Twitter takedown were the Iowa State football account, the Iowa football and gymnastics account, the Auburn football account and Rutgers football.

This isn’t the first time big name Twitter accounts were taken down over music copyright issues. The University of Texas’ account was temporarily suspended in 2018 but was restored later on the same day it was initially suspended.

Back in 2015 during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the team dismissed their digital communications manager after he sent a tweet to the Dallas Mavericks account from the Rockets official account saying, “Shhhhh. Just close your eyes. It will all be over soon.” with an emoji of a pistol pointed at a horse’s head.

Photos
