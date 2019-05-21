Tiffany Haddish is set to face her ex-husband in court after he sued her over abuse claims the actress made in her memoir.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tiffany and her ex William Stewart are due to resolve their libel dispute over allegations Haddish made in her autobiography, The Last Black Unicorn.

Although the Girls Trip star, 39, did not mention Stewart by name in her 2017 book, she titled a chapter The Ex-Husband, which included descriptions of how he allegedly choked her during sex, and was guilty of domestic abuse and harassment.

Stewart sued his ex-wife and the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster for defamation, libel, and slander and wants more than $1 million in damages.

He has also alleged the comedienne was in fact violent towards him, stating she once had a temporary restraining order against him dropped because the allegations in her application were false.

In his filings, William claims he will be able to demonstrate that, “Ms. Haddish regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse.”

Stewart also states that he sent several letters to her and the publisher seeking to reach a settlement, but that she responded cryptically, by telling him,

“Be patient your blessings are coming” and “Start to think positive so positive things can come your way. Because your blessings are waiting on you.”

Tiffany married William twice, divorcing him for the final time in 2013. Their defamation, libel, and slander case is ongoing.

Tiffany and William will be attending court together on April 20th, 2020.

Tiffany Haddish Set to Face Off With Ex-Husband Over Abuse Claims was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: