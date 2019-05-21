CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Tiffany Haddish Set to Face Off With Ex-Husband Over Abuse Claims

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tribeca TV: Tuca & Bertie - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is set to face her ex-husband in court after he sued her over abuse claims the actress made in her memoir.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tiffany and her ex William Stewart are due to resolve their libel dispute over allegations Haddish made in her autobiography, The Last Black Unicorn.

Although the Girls Trip star, 39, did not mention Stewart by name in her 2017 book, she titled a chapter The Ex-Husband, which included descriptions of how he allegedly choked her during sex, and was guilty of domestic abuse and harassment.

Stewart sued his ex-wife and the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster for defamation, libel, and slander and wants more than $1 million in damages.

He has also alleged the comedienne was in fact violent towards him, stating she once had a temporary restraining order against him dropped because the allegations in her application were false.

In his filings, William claims he will be able to demonstrate that, “Ms. Haddish regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse.”

Stewart also states that he sent several letters to her and the publisher seeking to reach a settlement, but that she responded cryptically, by telling him,

“Be patient your blessings are coming” and “Start to think positive so positive things can come your way. Because your blessings are waiting on you.”

Tiffany married William twice, divorcing him for the final time in 2013. Their defamation, libel, and slander case is ongoing.

Tiffany and William will be attending court together on April 20th, 2020.

Tiffany Haddish Set to Face Off With Ex-Husband Over Abuse Claims was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close