CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Jason Mitchell Exits The Chi Over Misconduct Allegations

2 reads
Leave a comment
For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell has been fired by his agents and managers following misconduct allegations.

Mitchell also lost his roles on the Showtime show The Chi and upcoming movie Desperados over claims of inappropriate behavior. The specifics remain unclear.

Deadline sources claim the producers of new Netflix movie Desperados were the first to drop Mitchell after they received information about an alleged off-set incident, which they investigated.

Mitchell’s former agents and managers immediately dropped him and the producers of The Chi have opted not to pick up Mitchell’s option for an upcoming third season.

Jason Mitchell Exits The Chi Over Misconduct Allegations was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close