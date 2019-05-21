Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell has been fired by his agents and managers following misconduct allegations.

Mitchell also lost his roles on the Showtime show The Chi and upcoming movie Desperados over claims of inappropriate behavior. The specifics remain unclear.

Deadline sources claim the producers of new Netflix movie Desperados were the first to drop Mitchell after they received information about an alleged off-set incident, which they investigated.

Mitchell’s former agents and managers immediately dropped him and the producers of The Chi have opted not to pick up Mitchell’s option for an upcoming third season.

Jason Mitchell Exits The Chi Over Misconduct Allegations was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 13 hours ago

