FORD TO CUT 7,000 WORKERS, 2,300 OF THEM IN U.S.:

Ford Recalls Almost Half Million Vehicles To Fix Engine Fire Issues, And Door Problems

This can’t be good! Ford said Monday (May 20th) that it will cut 7,000 workers in white-collar jobs worldwide as part of its restructuring for a future of electric and autonomous vehicles. This cut represents about 10 percent of its workforce, with 2,300 of the job losses in the U.S.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, about 1,500 employees in the U.S. have already left voluntarily or with buyouts, 300 have already been laid off, and another 500 will be let go starting this week. This comes after General Motors announced last November that it would eliminate up to 14,000 jobs as it also cuts expenses to ready for the coming shift to electric and autonomous cars.

