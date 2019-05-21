Nispey Hussle’s Sister Keeps Custody Of His Daughter Emani

Looks like Nipsey’s daughter Emani won’t be going home with her mother any time soon.

via TMZ

Tanisha Foster was in court Monday, trying to regain custody of her 10-year-old girl. Emani has been living with Nispey’s sister, Samantha, since his death last March.Nipsey’s family was in court and squared off with Tanisha, whom they believe is not fit to care for Emani. The hearing was sealed.

Tanisha’s lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, tells TMZ he’s working with Nipsey’s family on a visitation schedule that will be in Emani’s best interest.

As for Tanisha … she left the courtroom crying and told us she’s “pissed off.”

Written By: Bijou Star Posted May 21, 2019

