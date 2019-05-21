CLOSE
Cardi B Plastic Surgery Complications Taking A Toll On Her

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Prayers up for Cardi B who is having some issues stemming from her recent plastic surgery.

via: TMZ

Cardi B is backing out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland, and TMZ has learned it’s all because of some serious fallout from her recent cosmetic surgeries. 

Cardi was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this Friday night in Baltimore, but now it’s been postponed because she’s gotta pull out. Sources close to the rapper tell us … CB is experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

We’re told it’s gotten so bad, she simply can’t perform — a move her doctors had encouraged, telling Cardi she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover. Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of R & R.

Meet Cardi B’s Alleged Strip Club Fade Victims Sisters Jade & Baddie Gi

11 photos Launch gallery

Meet Cardi B’s Alleged Strip Club Fade Victims Sisters Jade & Baddie Gi

Continue reading Meet Cardi B’s Alleged Strip Club Fade Victims Sisters Jade & Baddie Gi

Meet Cardi B’s Alleged Strip Club Fade Victims Sisters Jade & Baddie Gi

[caption id="attachment_788695" align="alignnone" width="500"] Source: Instagram / Instagram[/caption] Cardi B is playing with a little legal fire after missing her court date earlier today (Dec. 3) in connection with the fades handed out to sisters Jade and Baddie Gi.  While Bardi is toying with a Friday deadline to appear in court, we thought it’d be fine time to acclimate ourselves with the bartending baddies. As the news has been churned by the gossip mill, Jade allegedly slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset, and she claims the Invasion Of Privacy star’s entourage handed out a fade to she and her sister, Baddie Gi. Adding to all the many sides of this brewing battle, Jade and Baddie Gi made an appearance in Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” video. Oddly enough, Cardi B didn’t have much to say about it thus far. Enough of that, check out the bartending siblings, Jade and Baddie Gi below. — Photo: Instagram

Cardi B Plastic Surgery Complications Taking A Toll On Her was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

