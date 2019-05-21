CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How Children in North Carolina Are Learning How to Use Guns

0 reads
Leave a comment
Portrait Of Shirtless Boy Holding Toy Gun Against Green Wall During Sunny Day

Source: Artyom Chuguevsky / EyeEm / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Nine-year-old Aiden Roberts is a graduate from a gun safety class near Mint Hill – tailored to kids like him.

“There was no other class like this,” Michael Pegram of Echo Firearm Training says. “So, I decided to come up with it.”

There, the children spend four hours, both in classroom time, and shooting.

“It’s the parents’ choice of what their kids should be around,” Pegram says. “I’m just offering a class to let them learn to be safe, if they’re going to be around them.”

They work from a Nerf gun, Pegram says, to a .22, or nine-millimeter.

Some students are as young as six, he says.

“A lot of times they’re not shooting a nine-millimeter,” Pegram says. “But once in a blue moon, if they know what they’re doing, and I know they can do it, we have done that.”

Pegram has had some social media feedback.

“Usually there’s an extreme on either side,” he says. “People are extremely against it, or they’re extremely for it.”

WBTV asked parents about this Monday. Some sounded alarmed by the ages of the children.

“My daughter’s five years old,” dad Bryan Moore says. “And thinking of her shooting a gun, it’s kind of crazy.”

“It seems like a bad idea,” Rebekah Biercz says.

But, they also were considering the potential benefits for older kids.

“If we’re going to have guns in this country, one of the things we need is really strict training classes,” Biercz says.

“On one hand, maybe it’s good to teach gun safety,” Moore says. “But then on the other hand, that would be my one concern, is it would make kids comfortable handling guns, and could lead to more accidents, possibly.”

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WBTV-TV Charlotte and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of vitapix and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Artyom Chuguevsky / EyeEm and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, WBTV-TV Charlotte, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

How Children in North Carolina Are Learning How to Use Guns was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close