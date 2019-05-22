Mmmm…don’t know about this one but Whitney Houston may be reappearing before fans very soon. The late singer’s estate announced Monday that they have partnered with BASE Hologram to create “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour.”

The hologram concert, arriving seven years after Houston’s death, will feature a live band and backup singers accompanying her master recordings. Last week, the estate also announced a partnership with Primary Wave Publishing to create several new projects including a new album, a possible Broadway musical and a Vegas-style show. Houston’s sister-in-law and estate executor told The New York Times the plans are part of a strategy to redeem her reputation and monetize her expansive legacy.

New Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, Album Planned was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 15 hours ago

