Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Janice is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Janice and Elliot are both 32 and have been dating for two years. Six months into the relationship, Janice says she told Elliot that for health reasons she wants to be married and have children by 35. Elliot said that he could see that happening, but he seems to be procrastinating. It’s been a few months since their last conversation about marriage and children. Tonight, Janice is wondering if his lack of action reflect his true feelings? Is she wrong to putting a time limit on things? Is it time for Janice to relax and give Elliot time to ask or is it time to move on?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: