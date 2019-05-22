

Sometimes DL can make people really mad because of things that he says. One DL Hughley Show listner was so upset by what he said about Ayesha Curry that they had to share their feelings! The Lister wrote, “Ayesha Curry is gorgeous,” and also gave her props for her entrepreneurial skills. DL should keep his mouth shut when it comes to someone’s physical appearance…he’s not exactly a looker.

FU DL: Leave Ayesha Curry Alone! was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

