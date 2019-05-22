CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Walmart To Raise Prices Due To Tariffs

0 reads
Leave a comment

Thanks a lot Trump!

via GIPHY

One of my happy places on earth is Walmart. It just one of those places when you walk in looking for one thing and leave with a shopping cart of stuff you may or may not need but you had to buy cause of the great prices.

Well, those days may be over as long as the President is having this tariff war with China. This is a confusing subject so I will explain it in layman’s terms.

If you don’t know we get most of our goods from China. Like E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G! Last week President Trump placed a 25 percent tariff on all goods from China. A tariff is a tax on imports or exports between sovereign states. Long story short, these tariffs will bring the prices on all goods from China to go up, which means you the consumer will have to pay more money.

Walmart hasn’t stated which goods will be hit with higher prices. The company does say prices in the store will go up until the US and China come to a trade agreement.

Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Her Racist Hat That She Had The Nerve To Wear In Kenya

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Her Racist Hat That She Had The Nerve To Wear In Kenya

Continue reading Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Her Racist Hat That She Had The Nerve To Wear In Kenya

Twitter Destroys Melania Trump For Her Racist Hat That She Had The Nerve To Wear In Kenya

Make no mistake, everything the First Lady wears is calculated, from a simple dress to a “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket. Her latest outfit while in Kenya has people disturbed. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck While visiting one of the places Trump believes is a sh*t hole, Melania Trump wore a hat and outfit that symbolizes white impearlism. She wore a white pith helmet, which was worn by Europeans in African colonies. Matthew Carotenuto, a historian at St. Lawrence University in New York, tweeted, “It’s like showing up to a meeting of African-American cotton farmers in a Confederate uniform.” See below: https://twitter.com/matt_carotenuto/status/1048197315360673792 Kim Yi Dionne, a political-science professor at the University of California, Riverside, told the New York Times, “When people think of Africa, they have these standard narratives. Her attire is a signal of her understanding of what Africa is in 2018. It’s tired and it’s old and it’s inaccurate.” Melania also reportedly complained that she wishes people would focus on what she does rather than what she wears. https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1048562338994016256?s=12 Twitter clearly was not here for it, see the reactions below:

Source: 10TV

Walmart To Raise Prices Due To Tariffs was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close