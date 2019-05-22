CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Wendy Williams Trifling Husband Kevin Hunter Got Into A Fight With Their Son

2 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams' Hunter Foundation Celebration

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter reportedly got into a physical fight with their son in a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Wendy dropped Kevin Jr. off at the house to pick something up with plans on returning shortly after. Allegedly unbeknownst to Kevin Jr., his father was in the the home and they ventured to the store together around midnight where they got into an argument that ultimately led to Kevin Sr. putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. allegedly punched him to get out the headlock.

Kevin Sr. said he will not be pursuing legal action. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” he said.

Earlier today, Kevin released a statement about his involvement with the Hunter foundation, saying,

“Although The Hunter Foundation in its current form will dissolve, the important work will live on. I plan on launching a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse.

In regards to the partnership with T.R.U.S.T. and the resource hotline 888-5HUNTER, the call center will go on a brief hiatus beginning May 31st. Since launching in early-March, the hotline has received over 13,000 phone calls and has connected nearly 900 individuals to some level of treatment and care. We will work to partner with other reputable organizations to get the hotline back up and running so that we can continue changing lives.”

Kevin is also demanding spousal support from Wendy Williams.

RELATED STORIES:

The Nerve! Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child Support From Wendy Williams

A Day Late, A Dollar Short: Kevin Hunter Apologizes For Being A Trifling Husband

Wendy Williams Trifling Husband Kevin Hunter Got Into A Fight With Their Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close