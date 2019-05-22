CLOSE
The ‘Save Chick-Fil-A Bill’ in Texas Moves Forward in House

What does Texas Governor Greg Abbott think of the bill, and will he sign it?  Here is his tweet right below.

Republicans in the Texas House passed what they call a religious freedom bill. Critics call it a hateful piece of legislation.

The bill has been nicknamed the “Save Chick-fil-A Bill.” It was introduced after the city of San Antonio refused to allow one of the restaurants in its airport. The city cited the company’s support for anti-gay and lesbian organizations.

It’s expected to go to the governor soon and become a law. It bans cities and counties from discriminating against individuals or organizations based on their religious convictions.

The passage in the Texas House came after long and sometimes emotional debate.

“Members, this bill is here being debated on the floor today to make LGBTQ Texans feel less than, to make us feel attacked by our own government,” said State Rep. Erin Zwiener, a Democrat from Driftwood.

“I think it’s actually a non-discrimination bill… making sure the government does not discriminate against you on the basis of who you’re associated with, who you’re affiliated with,” said State Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican from Fort Worth.

 

READ MORE: Fox4News.com

Article Courtesy of KDFW-TV Dallas

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and KDFW-TV Dallas

