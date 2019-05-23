HBO Defends GoT Finale

The head of HBO programming is defending Game of Thrones. Over 19-million people tuned in to the series finale Sunday night, which set new records for Game of Thrones and for HBO. Not all of the show’s worldwide fans were pleased with the ending. Over a million fans have signed an online petition calling for a remake of Game of Thrones Season 8 with “competent writers.” HBO’s head of programming, Casey Bloys, says he’s not surprised by the reaction. Bloys told Deadline that Game of Thrones has a passionate fanbase, and there was no way for creators DB Weiss and David Benioff to craft an ending that everyone enjoyed. Bloys said, some people are going to love it, and some people are going to hate it.

Just imagine ‘The Sopranos’ with social media being what it is today on the way that series ended.

Posted 12 hours ago

