Columbus Middle School Student and Mother Charged After Fight on Bus

A Columbus mother and her 11-year-old middle school daughter are facing charges after a fight on a local school bus.

The incident happened on April 8th and all started because of bullying. Both girls are students at Champion Middle school. Who was being bullied isn’t clear because both mothers of the daughters involved, Donita Sinett and Daja Cox, say that they were being bullied.

Sgt. John Blubaugh with the Columbus Division of Police told NBC4i that they counted 10 punches in the video that was captured by the school bus camera. When asked Cox said, “I told her, you know if they’re going to keep bullying you, you’re going to have to handle it. We’ve already talked to teachers, we’ve already talked to principals, we’ve already talked to everyone and no one wants to get involved.”

Towards the end of the video, Cox and her 18-year-old son can be seen getting on the bus shouting threats. They both have been charged with disorderly conduct. Sinett’s daughter suffered injuries of a black eye and busted lip.

