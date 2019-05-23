CLOSE
Man Who Shot, Killed Driver After Wreck Gets Life In Prison

An Alabama man who shot and killed a driver who crashed into his stolen minivan in Georgia will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to Gwinnett Daily Post, Demetrius Heade, 31, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting Michael Harvey after the 2016 wreck.

Police said Harvey walked up to the van after the crash to make sure everyone was OK. Heade then fired his rifle through the driver’s-side window and into the 39-year-old’s chest.

Harvry, a father of nine, had reportedly just left a bowling alley with some of his kids, police said. Officers found him lying on the ground when they arrived.

The minivan Heade was driving was reportedly stolen by he and his girlfriend, Tilisha Lakelia Tate, from Alabama several days earlier during a carjacking. The van’s owner, Levister Brinnon, was also shot and killed, authorities said.

During Heade’s trial, prosecutors presented evidence that he shot Tate about a month before the murders. The couple also robbed another person at gunpoint the day Harvey was killed, according to reports.

Heade was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the conviction. Tate was extradited to Alabama to face charges there.

