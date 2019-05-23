CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High School Was Shared To Social Media

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lockers in empty high school corridor

Source: Jetta Productions / Getty

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was shared to social media. According to reports, the girl in the video was unaware that the act was being recorded. She says that she and the boy in the video got into an argument after she discovered that the video has been shared online.

Durham Public Schools statement released upon investigation: 

“Riverside Principal Tonya Williams and her team, as well as the Durham County Office of the Sheriff, are investigating allegations that some students engaged in inappropriate sexual activity on the Riverside campus that was then shared to social media. Principal Williams has taken steps to help prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Due to student privacy laws we cannot share any more information on the subject, but we are investigating, and the safety and privacy of our students is our highest concern.”

 

 

 

The Retweet Harriet Tubman

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump's Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

15 photos Launch gallery

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump's Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Continue reading Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump's Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

[caption id="attachment_2867338" align="alignleft" width="875"] Source: screengrab / GlobalGrind[/caption] So it looks like the anticipated redesign of the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman will no longer be unveiled in 2020. President Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the news on Wednesday during a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Mnuchin told Rep. Ayanna Pressley that the reasoning behind this delay was fear of "counterfeiting." https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1131219296317771778 “The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," he claimed, adding, “based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.” Oh...so ya'll concerned about fake dollars floating around the country? That's what this is about? [protected-iframe id="c3cc461b41c290453c9f6ab1f2d956dd-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/1AIeYgwnqeBUxh6juu" width="480" height="268" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   NBC News reported that the unveiling of Tubman's bill next year was supposed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. So when can we expect to see our idol immortalized on our currency? Apparently no time soon. Mnuchin said that the design process has been halted and no new imagery will be unveiled until 2028, which is way after Trump and his administration will be long gone. You know, we might actually have believed their lies had Trump not said in 2016 that the only reason they the iconic freed slave was being put on the bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, was nothing but “pure political correctness.” That, and he proposed putting the American hero's portrait on the $2 bill. Like who uses a $2 bill? Granted, this comes as no surprise, given this President's disdain for strong Black women like Tubman. Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this. Take a look:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High School Was Shared To Social Media was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close