Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By Olympic Legend Jesse Owens

Jesse Owens is more than an Olympic hero, he’s an American hero for his four Gold medials won during the 1936 Olympics. However, one of his old college records fell by the wayside last week.

Nick Gray, a sprinter at Owens’ alma mater, the Ohio State University, clocked a 10.17 100-meter run at a competition held at the University of South Carolina. The mark beat Owens’ school record of 10.2, which had stood for 83 years.

“It didn’t even feel that fast,” Gray told Cleveland19 of the feat. The gun went off and I was almost in last place. I had to fight all the way back. [The race] felt fast. But not that fast.”

Gray, who is a fourth-year biology major, was shocked to learn he had broken Owens’ record.

“I didn’t think it would be me that would break it, to be honest. I wanted to, but seeing all the greats that have come before me, I was like ‘I’m not going to get it,’” he said.

The young sprinter’s strongest event is the 200-meter dash and he broke a 26-year old Ohio State record in that event on the same day. The decorated athlete also is a eight-time Big Ten champion and a five-time track and field First Team All-American.

Congratulations Nick!

Photos
