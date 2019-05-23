CLOSE
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During Finals Week

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week.

Russell, works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High and was last seen on May 15 during finals week for the school.

Her family said she was last seen on Wednesday night when her car pulled into her aunt’s driveway to pick up her 6-year-old daughter.

“I looked out the window. I thought I saw Kameela’s car in the driveway,” her aunt, Donna Blyden told WSVN .

Blyden said, just seconds later the 2014 black Audi A6 was gone and her niece never picked up her daughter.

“I text her and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘You were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?’” said Blyden. “I didn’t get an answer.”

Police said there has been no trace of Russell since.

Detectives from the Miami Gardens Police Department are working with Miami-Dade Schools Police in the investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out foul play.

Her family said, it’s not like her to vanish without contacting them.

“She’s got two girls, and they need to have their mom,” said Blyden.

Students at Miami Norland Senior High said they are worried about Russell and can’t believe she’s been missing for so long. They hope she is found safe soon.

Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During Finals Week was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

