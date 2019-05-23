Everyone’s journey to achieving their dreams is different. Jonathan Adam’s had a pretty interesting journey. The very first time he tried his hand at acting was in Junior high school. “I ended up taking a role from another kid because he never showed up,” he explained. He played Dr. Jeckyll in Jeckyll and Hyde and he had a great time. Eventually he got his first professional acting job at “a little theater in Pittsburgh,” he remembers. It was 1987 and it was the first time he got paid to work; he made $120 a week. In 2001 he moved to Los Angeles and landed his first TV gig. From there his career took off. Now you see him every week on Fox’s Last Man Standing every Friday night.

Hughley TV: Jonathan Adams’ Journey Into Acting [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: