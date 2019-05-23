Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Margo is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Margo says that after 10 years of marriage, she and her husband parted ways three year ago. She says they didn’t have kids and just grew apart, so they both agreed to move on. Margo says her problem tonight is all the invites to family member get togethers that her ex still gets and always attends. She says she has recieved invites from members of his family for get togethers, but has always done what she call the respectful thing and declines. Tonight, Margo is asking if she is being unfair or should her ex husband decline the invites?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: