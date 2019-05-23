Gun Found Inside A Columbus City School!

South Mifflin Elementary Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton, Principal 2365 Middlehurst Road Columbus, OH 43219 Ph. 614-365-6135 www.ccsoh.us Mission: Each student is highly educated, prepared for leadership and service, and empowered for success as a citizen in a global community. May 22, 2019 Dear South Mifflin families, Here at South Mifflin Elementary and across our Columbus City Schools, we are safer together when we all work together to prioritize safety and act together to protect one another. I am sending you this letter to ask for your help in reinforcing this message and to alert you to a safety matter that interrupted part of our school day. Earlier this morning, one of our alert teachers was told of a possible weapon inside her classroom. Students were safely removed from the classroom, and I worked with our Safety and Security team to locate and confiscate the weapon. Upon further investigation, we learned that several students were aware of the weapon yet failed to report it to an appropriate adult. I have also learned that the weapon may have been used as a threat to certain students. None of these actions are acceptable here at South Mifflin Elementary. Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion, if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment. The consequences of having a weapon outside of school can be even more extreme. Whether in the neighborhood or at home, young people need to understand the dangers of having a gun, taser, or other type of weapon - even fake ones that look real. We need families to have thoughtful age-appropriate conversations about gun violence and warnings about what is not acceptable to bring to school. I also encourage you to remind your child that if they see something, they should say something. They should immediately report any concerns to their teachers, staff, or responsible adult. We ask students, families, and anyone connected to Columbus City Schools to call our text our new 24-hour anonymous hotline if you become aware of any safety threat to our school or any of our students. The number is 844-SAFER-OH. If you have any questions, please call our Main Office. Thank you for your continued support because we truly are safer together. Respectfully, Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton Principal

