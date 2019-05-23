CLOSE
Cincy
Gun Found Inside A Columbus City School!

It has been reported that a gun was found inside a Columbus City School today. In a classroom at South Mifflin Elementary School, a gun was used as a threat directed towards certain students.

The weapon was discovered after a teacher was informed of a possible weapon inside her classroom.

Principal Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton said, after all the students in the class were evacuated, officials worked with the Safety and Security team to locate and confiscate the weapon.

“None of these actions are acceptable here at South Mifflin Elementary. Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment. The consequences of having a weapon outside of school can be even more extreme,” Eberhardt-Horton wrote in a letter sent home to parents.

The principal sent home the following letter to parents:

South Mifflin Elementary

Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton, Principal

2365 Middlehurst Road

Columbus, OH 43219

Ph. 614-365-6135

www.ccsoh.us

Mission: Each student is highly educated, prepared for leadership and service, and empowered for success as a citizen in a global community.

May 22, 2019

Dear South Mifflin families,

Here at South Mifflin Elementary and across our Columbus City Schools, we are safer together when

we all work together to prioritize safety and act together to protect one another. I am sending you this

letter to ask for your help in reinforcing this message and to alert you to a safety matter that

interrupted part of our school day.

Earlier this morning, one of our alert teachers was told of a possible weapon inside her classroom.

Students were safely removed from the classroom, and I worked with our Safety and Security team to

locate and confiscate the weapon. Upon further investigation, we learned that several students were

aware of the weapon yet failed to report it to an appropriate adult. I have also learned that the weapon

may have been used as a threat to certain students.

None of these actions are acceptable here at South Mifflin Elementary. Columbus City Schools has a

Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions,

including the potential of suspension or expulsion, if found to be in possession of any item deemed

potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment.

The consequences of having a weapon outside of school can be even more extreme. Whether in the

neighborhood or at home, young people need to understand the dangers of having a gun, taser, or other

type of weapon - even fake ones that look real. We need families to have thoughtful age-appropriate

conversations about gun violence and warnings about what is not acceptable to bring to school.

I also encourage you to remind your child that if they see something, they should say something. They

should immediately report any concerns to their teachers, staff, or responsible adult. We ask students,

families, and anyone connected to Columbus City Schools to call our text our new 24-hour anonymous

hotline if you become aware of any safety threat to our school or any of our students. The number is

844-SAFER-OH.

If you have any questions, please call our Main Office. Thank you for your continued support because we

truly are safer together.

Respectfully,

Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton

Principal

Source: NBC4i

