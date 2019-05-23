It has been reported that a gun was found inside a Columbus City School today. In a classroom at South Mifflin Elementary School, a gun was used as a threat directed towards certain students.
The weapon was discovered after a teacher was informed of a possible weapon inside her classroom.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Principal Pamela D. Eberhardt-Horton said, after all the students in the class were evacuated, officials worked with the Safety and Security team to locate and confiscate the weapon.
“None of these actions are acceptable here at South Mifflin Elementary. Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment. The consequences of having a weapon outside of school can be even more extreme,” Eberhardt-Horton wrote in a letter sent home to parents.
The principal sent home the following letter to parents:
Gun Found Inside A Columbus City School! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com