3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told By Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Earlier this Spring, TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne’s company was ranked the no. 2 fastest growing woman-owned/led companies by the Women’s Presidents’ Organization (WPO). The list, full of 50 of a variety of companies including tech, finance and more industries, looked at ages, aggregate revenue and funding sources among other stats. TKT & Associates, which is a multi-dimensional company that provides “diversity for suppliers, workforce and total talent management solutions [and] specializes in garnering inclusive workforce MSPs, staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and contact centers.”

Believe it or not, Kavanaugh originally wanted to pursue a career in medicine as an allergist, but one day in college, she ran into her school’s Dean of Economics who challenged her to think about what really liked to do — be in control. She ended up studying business and her career took off from there.

“Im glad my knees aren’t being showing because you would see all the burns and all the scars. [Success] took a lot of prayers,” she said in our exclusive sit-down. “Honestly, beyond the grace of God, it takes a lot of perseverance, a lot of support from family, friends and peers. It takes an entire network because you’re going to have good days and you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to be told ‘no’ a lot. And you almost have to be your biggest cheerleader.”

After holding a bunch of positions in sales, Kavanaugh launched her own business as a single mom (for 10 years), further maintaining her career as a businesswoman, entrepreneur and mother. While she’s married now, she reiterated that each new level of your personal-life and work-life requires balance.

“You still have to focus on your business and be cognizant that every decision you make is going to impact them [family and employees],” she said. “You have to be genuine to yourself but also stay in tune to make sure you’re making the best possible decisions that benefit everyone.”

Well, thanks to the diligent work of Kavanaugh and her 228 employees, the company revenue sits at approximately $80 million.

You go, girl!

Check out her three tips for starting a business above!

