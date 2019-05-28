CLOSE
Secure the Bag! Text To Win One Thousand Dollars!

Secure the Bag Spring 2019

How would you like to secure the bag!?!?!

RNB Cincy has your chance to win cash on cash on cash!!  All you have to do is listen weekdays at 10:20am, 22:30pm and 5:20pm for the keyword to text to 71007 for your chance to win one thousand dollars and qualify to secure the bag on Fridays at 5:20pm

It’s easy… listen, text and win

Click Here For Official Rules

 

Photos
