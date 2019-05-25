CLOSE
Feature Story
Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys Reunion Tour Gets Canceled

Yesterday, Bushwick Bill announced that he was pulling out of the upcoming Geto Boys reunion tour.

In a post on Instagram, the “Mind Playing Tricks On Me” rapper said, “I didn’t like the title. Simple. It didn’t speak life into my situation, but instead promoted the idea of impending death. I believe in the power of the tongue and speaking things into existence (whether you intend to or not.) If the tour was speaking life and good health, cool. But if I got on stage and performed, then I’m basically agreeing that I’m starting a journey on a “long goodbye”. That’s not the energy I want to put out there. I refuse to even entertain that thought. And anyone who genuinely cares about me wouldn’t support nothing of that nature either. I’m going to fight this cancer 💯. And with your support and prayers, I’m gonna beat it too.”

Bill did promise that the “F*ck Cancer” tour would kick off in June but in a recent post, filmed from an undiclosed hospital, Bill gave fans an update on his health and it wasn’t good.

“For all y’all out there that thought I was healthy enough to make a tour, I’ve been in the hospital … walking pneumonia, infection in my lungs and they think I have infection in my blood,” he said. “This is a health issue. Chemotherapy gave me pneumonia, infection in my lungs and they’re checking for an infection in my blood. Y’all have a blessed one!”

Breaking News

Bill was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this month. He said in an interview with the Tom Joyner Morning Show that he is more than determined to beat the disease.

RELATED: Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill Speaks On Dying & Coming Back To Life

