Cash Reward Offered for Arrest in 2017 Ohio Murder

olice are still looking for answers in a murder that happened nearly two years ago to the day.

On May 27, 2017, officers were dispatched to Maryland Avenue on the report of a shooting and found Deaonte Bell suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say Bell was attending a birthday party in the area and got into an argument with several individuals before being shot several times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, per authorities.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at http://www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading our new free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. We are no longer taking tips via text message.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

