Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping Children

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their Georgia home, was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 22 years.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Jamon Bynum, 28, was one of several men who stormed the home the evening of Oct. 22, shooting 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and her brother, 15-year-old Daveon Coates, in their beds, authorities said.

Clayton County police believe the target was, Deundre Mitchell, who they suspected of stealing weapons from a DeKalb County apartment. Mitchell, who is from Chattanooga, also faces murder charges.

“They likely thought Deundre was one of the children in the bed,” Clayton County police Chief Kevin Roberts said at a news conference announcing indictments in the case last year. “But (Tatiyana and Daveon) could not have known the harm that was coming their way.”

Bynum is the first suspect to go to trial in the case. He was convicted on 43 counts, the jury reportedly brought down a guilty verdict after deliberating for just 20 minutes.

