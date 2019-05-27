CLOSE
Remy Ma Charged With 4 Misdemeanors In Alleged Assault Of Brittney Taylor

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

While there are some people you can play with, Remy Ma is clearly not one of those people. I just hope that this most recent incident doesn’t land her in any real trouble, but we’ll all just have to wait and see how this plays out. Check out the full story from our friends at Hip Hop DX.

NEW YORK, NY – Prosecutors filed charges against Remy Ma this past Friday (May 24), hitting her with four misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting Love & Hip Hop: New York co-star Brittney Taylor at a concert in April.

According to TMZ, Remy is facing two counts of assault in the third degree. Additional charges include one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.

