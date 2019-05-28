Kanye West is remembering his late mother. The rapper talks about his mom Donda West in a preview of his appearance on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He said this would have been the most fun time of her life being able to hang out with her grandchildren. He also recalled a special teddy bear she gave him right before his death, and said he felt her spirit with him guiding him along. Kanye’s David Letterman episode premieres on Netflix on May 31st. Donda West died from complications after cosmetic surgery in 2007.

Kanye West Remembers His Late Mother was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 14 hours ago

